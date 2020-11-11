Organisers seek children for fun run

Organisers of the 2020 Intertrust Cayman Islands Marathon are encouraging children to sign up for the the event’s Milo Kids Fun Run.

The fun run takes place on Sunday, 6 Nov., the same day as the marathon.

The length of the run is approximately .7 of a mile and t’s free for students ages five to 11.

“Parents and kids can feel confident that they will be safe at the Kids Fun Run as always. We will be well within the limits set by Public Health relating to gatherings, and as usual we stagger our starts slightly for the benefit of the younger runners which will allow for some social distancing,” said Rhonda Kelly, co-race director.

“As the name implies, this event is always a fun one for both the kids and the adults. We look forward every year to seeing a sea of green T-shirts crossing the finish line, and this year we think it will be even more meaningful after a very challenging year for our youngest participants.”

Students and parents can register online at CaymanIslandsMarathon.com and print out an official 2020 runner’s log. Registration includes a runner’s bib, T-shirt and a Milo bag. The run begins at 10:30am in front of the Government Administration Building on Elgin Avenue.