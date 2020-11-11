Police on Tuesday arrested a 49-year-old Bodden Town man on suspicion of driving under the influence after a roadside breathalyser test showed his blood-alcohol content at four times the legal limit, according to a Royal Cayman Islands Police Service press release.

Officers pulled the car over around 6pm after they saw the vehicle travelling in the oncoming lane, according to police.

“Officers approached and spoke to [the] driver, whose speech was slurred and who had the strong scent of alcohol on his breath,” the police said in the release.

A breathalyser test on the man returned an initial result of .4. The legal BAC limit in the Cayman Islands is .1.

“If our officers had not spotted and stopped this individual when they did, the result could have been tragic,” Acting Superintendent Brad Ebanks said in the release.

Police made 19 arrests for DUI in October, Ebanks added.

The arrested man was driving without insurance and did not have permission to operate the vehicle, police said. He was warned for intended prosecution and later bailed.