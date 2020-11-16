Consumed by Marc Laurenson

By
Alvaro Serey
-

‘Consumed’, a solo exhibition by artist Marc Laurenson, opened at the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands on Saturday.

Laurenson, known professionally as Stoak’d, works entirely with recycled materials collected in Cayman.

While there is an environmental message behind his art, he also confesses to being a bit of a ‘collector’ himself.

The ‘Consumed’ exhibition runs from 7 Nov.-20 Dec. at the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands. For more information, visit www.nationalgallery.org.ky.

