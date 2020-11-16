Consumed by Marc Laurenson

‘Consumed’, a solo exhibition by artist Marc Laurenson, opened at the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands on Saturday.

Laurenson, known professionally as Stoak’d, works entirely with recycled materials collected in Cayman.

1 of 6

While there is an environmental message behind his art, he also confesses to being a bit of a ‘collector’ himself.

The ‘Consumed’ exhibition runs from 7 Nov.-20 Dec. at the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands. For more information, visit www.nationalgallery.org.ky.