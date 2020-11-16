Watches and Warnings Marine warning

• Cayman Islands Hurricane Warning

• Providencia

• Coast of Nicaragua from Honduras/Nicaragua border to

Sandy Bay Sirpi

• Coast of northeastern Honduras from Punta Patuca to

• Honduras/Nicaragua border Hurricane Watch

• San Andres Tropical Storm Warning

• San Andres

• Coast of Nicaragua from south of Sandy Bay Sirpi to Bluefields

• Northern coast of Honduras from west of Punta Patuca to Punta Castilla • Bay Islands

For the latest information on storm activity in the Cayman Islands, as well as information on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit Storm Centre.

Hurricane Iota strengthened into a category 5 hurricane Monday afternoon as it approaches the Nicaraguan coast.

Portions of Central America are still reeling from Eta, which hit the Nicaraguan coastline as a category 4 storm two weeks ago.

Closer to home, a marine warning remains in effect for the Cayman Islands Monday night and Tuesday when seven-to-nine-foot waves are expected along with swells up to two feet on Grand Cayman’s southeastern coast.

“Fresh northeasterly winds and rough seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as Hurricane Iota, a Category 5 hurricane, continues westward and is expected to make landfall over Nicaragua this evening and weaken over Nicaragua tomorrow afternoon,” according to the Cayman Islands National Weather Service 4pm update.

Iota was located about 402 miles south-southwest of Grand Cayman as of 4pm. It was 55 miles east-southeast of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua and was travelling west at nine miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 160 miles per hour with higher gusts.

Iota is expected to make landfill Monday night and dissipate over Central America by Wednesday.

“A life-threatening storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 15 to 20 feet above normal tide levels in areas of onshore winds along the coast of Nicaragua and Honduras. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves,” the US-based National Hurricane Center said.