Brac man arrested after colliding with bicyclist

A man driving a Ford F150 truck was arrested and a bicyclist hospitalised with serious injuries after a collision 14 Nov. on West End Road East, in Cayman Brac.

The bicyclist was taken to Faith Hospital by ambulance and then flown to the Cayman Islands Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Royal Cayman Islands Police Service press release.

The 51-year-old driver, from Cayman Brac, was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst impaired. He was granted bail as police continue to investigate.

The incident happened shortly before 8pm.