A 43-year-old Bodden Town man was charged with indecent assault on a female following his arrest last week, according to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

The suspect was arrested 11 Nov. after police received a report of an indecent assault at a Lower Valley address involving an underage girl. The suspect fled before police arrived but later turned himself in to police.

He was set to appear in court Monday morning.

Police arrested another man in relation to an incident at the same Lower Valley location. He was arrested on suspicion of common assault and damage to property.

In the original press release on the incident, police called for the public to refrain from sharing images and details of the supposed identity of the suspect now charged with indecent assault.