A 43-year-old Bodden Town man was arrested Thursday morning in relation to a report that a girl had been indecently assaulted, according to an RCIPS press release.

Officers responded to a report of an indecent assault in Lower Valley around 5pm Wednesday but the suspect left before police arrived.

The suspect then turned himself in to police and was arrested on suspicion of indecent assault. He remained in police custody Wednesday evening.

Police also arrested a 40-year-old West Bay man on Wednesday in relation to an incident at the same Lower Valley location. He was arrested on suspicion of common assault and damage to property.

“The RCIPS is aware that images and details of the supposed identity of the suspect in the indecent assault have been circulating,” the police said in the release. “The RCIPS is asking the public to refrain from sharing these images, as identifying the suspect publicly can cause investigative issues, result in alarm and distress for the victim and family, and has the potential to lead to the victim being identified.”