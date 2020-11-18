Some 1,600 people in Cayman have gotten the free flu vaccines since they became available late last month, health officials have confirmed.

Since 27 Oct., the Public Health Department has been administering the flu jabs to anyone who requested them at local public hospitals and health clinics, as well as at companies on island.

Public Health Nurse Manager Joanna Rose Wright said her department still has plenty of flu shots left for anyone who wants them.

“We currently have over 2,500 doses available, and will procure added supply if needed,” she said.

In the first two weeks of the jabs becoming available, approximately 1,600 were administered, including to company employees, school staff and residents, she added.

The Public Health Department is offering to visit companies which have more than 20 staffers who wish to be vaccinated, so that the flu shots can be given at their offices.

“There has been an increase in the number of requests from companies for onsite administration of the vaccine,” Wright said.

Prior to the arrival of this year’s vaccines, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez said in a release, “The flu vaccine is more important than ever this year with COVID-19 in circulation. It will help to reduce transmission of the flu and protect the Islands from the double threat of flu and COVID-19. Persons should take up the offer to protect themselves and others.”

The jabs are available at the General Practice Clinic at the Cayman Islands Hospital, and all District Health Centres from 2pm to 4pm, Monday through Friday.

At Faith Hospital on Cayman Brac and the Little Cayman Clinic, the shots are also available by arrangement and residents are asked to contact those facilities to organise getting the vaccines.

The HSA recommends that people get their seasonal flu vaccine as soon as it becomes available, and that vaccination before December is best since this timing ensures that protective antibodies are in place before flu activity is typically at its highest.

Health officials recommend that everyone aged six months and older should get the vaccine, but it is especially crucial for people at high risk of having severe flu-related complications and people who live with or care for them.

Find out more about the flu vaccine here.