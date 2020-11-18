Cayman under severe weather warnings

Rough seas, strong winds expected for remainder of the week.

For the latest information on storm activity in the Cayman Islands, as well as information on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit Storm Centre.

Cayman’s National Weather Service issued a pair of severe weather warnings late Tuesday, according to the NWS’ 10pm update.

A marine warning remains in effect for the Cayman Islands while the NWS has also issued a wind advisory.

“Strong to near-gale force northeasterly winds and rough seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a strong high pressure system builds over the southeast United States,” according to the NWS.

Winds on Wednesday are expected to be between 23 to 29 miles per hour, according to the NWS. Those speeds are expected to pick up to 29 to about 35 mph on Thursday before easing slightly on Friday.

“Gusty conditions are expected for the Cayman Islands,” according to the NWS.

Rough seas are expected along Cayman’s north and east coasts.

Wave heights on Wednesday are expected to be between six and nine feet, increasing to nine to 11 feet on Thursday. Friday’s wave heights are expected to be between eight to 10 feet.

One-to-three-foot swells are forecast from the south to southeast, according to the NWS.

Cayman had been under a marine warning since the weekend as Hurricane Iota passed to the south. Those rough seas were mainly expected to impact Cayman’s southeastern coasts.

The next NWS update is expected at 10am Wednesday.