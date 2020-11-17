Culture at the Cinema: ‘Coriolanus’

Ever since Camana Bay Cinema started its Culture at the Cinema series, featuring recordings of live National Theatre productions, it has screened its fair share of Shakespearean works.

This month, audiences will be treated to the 2014 broadcast of the Donmar Warehouse production of ‘Coriolanus’, starring Tom Hiddleston in the title role. It will be shown on Saturday at 8pm.

Shakespeare’s searing tragedy of political manipulation and revenge, ‘Coriolanus’ features an award-winning performance from Hiddleston (‘The Avengers’, ‘War Horse’ (film), BBC’s ‘The Hollow Crown’), directed by the Donmar’s artistic director Josie Rourke.

The full company includes Jacqueline Boatswain, Peter De Jersey, Alfred Enoch, Deborah Findlay, Hadley Fraser, Mark Gatiss, Birgitte Hjort Sørensen, Elliot Levey, Rochenda Sandall, Helen Schlesinger, Mark Stanley and Dwane Walcott.

Plot

When an old adversary threatens Rome, the city calls once more on her hero and defender: Coriolanus. But he has enemies at home too.

Famine threatens the city, the citizens’ hunger swells to an appetite for change, and on returning from the field Coriolanus must confront the march of realpolitik and the voice of an angry people.

Reviews



“A complex, compelling central performance.” – Time Out

“A fast, witty, intelligent production.” – Guardian

“Tom Hiddleston is super-intense.” – Sunday Times

Tickets for Culture at the Cinema are $40 and include a glass of bubbly. There is a licensed bar on the premises. Only 18 and older will be admitted. For information on upcoming productions, visit www.bigscreen.ky.