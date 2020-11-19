Natural Marine World Tidbits

The French angelfish, Pomacanthus paru, grows to about one foot in length and can be found in waters from the Bahamas to Brazil.

Its striking black-and-yellow colours and hardiness makes it a fish highly sort after in the aquarium trade.

A small but powerful protruding jaw is ideal for feeding on tough critters like sponges, soft corals, tunicates, and algae.

Monogamous mating pairs will actively defend their ‘turf’ from other couples during the day and then hide in the coral reef’s recesses at night.

Unlike their cousins, the queen angelfish, they are easily approached by divers.

Tom Byrnes is the owner/operator of Cayman Marine Lab. He acquired his Coast Guard Captain’s Licence when he was a teenager and worked as a commercial fisherman in his youth. He got his first diving certificate in 1974 with the YMCA. He has worked in the local dive industry for more than 35 years and has a PhD in marine biology.