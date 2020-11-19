Watches and warnings Marine warning

Marine and “near gale force winds” advisories remain in effect for the Cayman Islands Thursday and Friday, according to the Cayman Islands National Weather Service.

A marine warning has been issued all week for Cayman, first due to storm Iota to the south and now because of a high pressure system building over the southeast United States. Rough seas with weave heights between seven and nine feet are expected Thursday and Friday, according to the NWS.

Gusty conditions are expected as well with wind speeds between 23 and 29 miles per hour with some gusts up to 35 mph.

“A tightening of the pressure gradient across the northwest Caribbean has resulted in increased wind speeds to near gale-force conditions across the Cayman Islands,” the NWS said Thursday morning.

Low-pressure system to the south

A broad area of low pressure is producing disorganised showers and thunderstorms in the southwestern Caribbean Sea, just off the northern coast of Panama, according to the US-based National Hurricane Center.

“Development of this system, if any, is expected to be slow to occur while it drifts westward across the southwestern Caribbean Sea during the next several days,” the NHC said in its 7am update. “Regardless of tropical cyclone formation, areas of heavy rain are possible during the next several days across portions of Central America and Nicaragua southward to Colombia, potentially causing additional flooding in previously inundated areas.”

The NHC gives the system 0% chance of development over the next two days and a 10% chance of development over the next five days.