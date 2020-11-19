Mangrove Rangers advocate for the ‘heart of Cayman’

A small but growing group of volunteers is working to protect and preserve ‘the heart of Cayman’ – the mangroves that provide the islands storm protection, habitat for native species and weather regulation.

The islands’ mangrove habitat has long suffered the effects of illegal dumping, unauthorised clearing and other forms of degradation. The recently formed Mangrove Rangers hope to bring light to these issues, while raising awareness about the value of mangrove protection.