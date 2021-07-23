Cayman Mangrove Festival offers entertainment and activities for all

Join the Cayman Islands Mangrove Rangers on Saturday, 24 July for a day of art and fun in celebration of World Mangrove Week, at downtown gallery Parcel 110 on Cardinall Avenue.

This free, all-ages event kicks off a week of activities and marks the one-year anniversary of the Mangrove Rangers, a non-profit dedicated to mangrove conservation, restoration and education. Doors open at 10am with two mangrove-themed art exhibitions on display until 31 July. These shows include a student exhibit with more than 25 participants from schools across the Cayman Islands.

Students were invited by the Mangrove Rangers to submit art of any style reflecting the environmental, cultural or economic value of Cayman’s mangrove habitat. In the Parcel 110 lounge, invited artists, including Teresa Grimes, Chris Mann, Kerwin Ebanks, Marc Laurenson, Joanna Austin, Tiffany Polloni, Damien Doogan, Amrita Debnath, Michelle Bryan and Alvaro Serey, will exhibit their works and offer items for auction. Activities and events are scheduled throughout the day, to engage participants of all ages.

In the morning, join Mangrove Rangers director Martin Keeley and CLM Publishing for a series of educational and engaging stories for children. After, kids and teens are invited to visit the face-painting and mangrove craft stations or snap a picture at the mangrove photo booth.

In the afternoon, don’t miss the opportunity to create eco-art using recycled materials with Marc and Pam Laurenson of Stoakd. Spots in these workshops, at 1:30 and 3pm, are limited, so pre-registration is encouraged.

Miss Cayman Islands Universe Mariah Tibbetts will join the festivities at 2:30pm as a judge for the mangrove fashion show. Create a costume and dress up as your favourite mangrove critter for the chance to win prizes.

The day closes with happy hour and music from DJ Solstice from 4-6pm in the Parcel 110 lounge. While these activities and workshops are offered free of charge, donations are encouraged. Proceeds will support the Mangrove Rangers in their mission to protect Cayman’s mangroves.

For individuals unable to attend Saturday’s event, the fun continues on Sunday, 25 July at Art Nest in Elizabethan Square. Choose between two charity classes to benefit the Mangrove Rangers. Join the guided mangrove painting class ($65 per person) at 3pm or embrace your green thumb and attend the Plant Party ($65 per person), starting at 11am.

If interested in the Stoakd eco-art workshops, the mangrove fashion show or Art Nest classes, contact [email protected] for more information.

Parcel 110 is located at 40 Cardinall Avenue, Floor 3. To learn more about the Cayman Islands Mangrove Rangers and other World Mangrove Week events, find them online at facebook.com/mangroverangersky or Instagram under @mangroverangersky.