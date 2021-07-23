Talent Xposition of the Arts celebrates 20 years

As the saying goes, if something’s worth doing, it’s worth doing well. The Talent Xposition of the Arts has proven that statement to be true, with a history of successful shows that stretches over two decades.

On Sunday, 25 July, at the Harquail Theatre, the organisers of the Xposition will be celebrating its 20th anniversary in grand style, featuring performances from many of Cayman’s most talented acts.

Audiences will be treated to a selection of pieces presented by singers, musicians, dancers and poets. The likes of Rico Rolando, Dreamchasers Cayman, Cayman Music School, and Terry Williams are just some of the names on the bill for the night.

The annual event is run by The New Self-Help Community Foundation, led by founder and CEO, JC Connor, who has always been a strong advocate of getting young people interested in the arts.

“It encourages positive social interaction and a strong sense of community,” Connor said, adding that there were many benefits to individuals being able to express themselves artistically.

In the past, the Xposition has welcomed guest performers from abroad. For example, in 2019, the Stella Maris Junior Dancers of Jamaica were on the programme, adding an international element to the evening. With the present COVID regulations in place, such appearances will have to be put on the back burner, but with the wealth of local talent that exists on the island, there certainly won’t be a lack of entertainment to enjoy.

Just as before, the Xposition is raising money for a worthy cause. In 2016, proceeds were donated to the National Children’s Voluntary Organisation, and in 2020, funds were earmarked for the elderly in the community. This year, the chosen recipient is the John Gray High School music department.

Andrel Harris and Lloyd Barker will be hosting the family-friendly show, which has the doors opening at 5:30pm with showtime at 6:30pm. Connor hopes that the community will come out to support the performers, who have been working on getting their acts ready for the big night. He also hopes that young members of the audience will be inspired to get involved in the arts.

“Young people who get the opportunity to study the performing arts become more interesting, expressive and motivated,” he said.

About The New Self-Help Community Foundation

The New Self-Help Community Foundation is a registered non-profit organisation designed to help teenage youth develop a sense of self-worth, independence and community spirit.

It was created to inspire young people to take responsibility for their future by implementing high-impact programmes which emphasise strong social, cultural and educational values. Its aim is to promote positive self-esteem, foster economic development and transform the lives of children, their families and their communities.

Tickets for the Talent Xposition are $10 prepaid and $15 at the door. Tickets can be bought in advance from Funky Tang’s and Winners Circle Sports. For more information about the organisation, visit its Facebook page at facebook.com/caymanselfhelpfoundation.