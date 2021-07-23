BAND AID 2: The Return of BAND AID (This time, it’s personal)

In October 2020, a cavalcade of local bands got together to perform at Macabuca in order to raise money for musicians that were out of work due to COVID.

The event was so well received and successful, that organisers Sound Solutions and Epic Day Entertainment decided to bring it back to support the animal charity, CARE.

BAND AID 2 is scheduled for Saturday, 24 July in the same fabulous location, with Clever Knots, The Fabulous 68’s, Cool Breeze Boys, Ask Her, JC Blues Band, Sea N’ B + Sugardaddi, The Neverines and Fathoms taking to the stage at various times throughout the day and into the evening.

CARE is trying to raise money for a new air-conditioned van to transport the animals it assists. The goal is to reach $15,000, so beyond the $25 entry fee being collected, raffle tickets will be sold at one for $5 or 10 for $25. Clearly the latter option is the much-better deal.

There are loads of prizes to be won, including a two-night stay at Morritts; a cabana for the day, plus a 60-minute massage from the Westin resort; a round of golf for four at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman; and a one-month unlimited yoga pass for Bliss. There will also be gift certificates galore up for grabs from some of Cayman’s most popular bars, restaurants, retail outlets, hotels and spas.

In addition, Macabuca will donate 50 cents for every Caybrew product purchased, and Peripheral Life & Style will be onsite selling their latest styles of sunglasses, ready to donate 50% of the day’s sales revenue to CARE.

“Our last BAND AID concert was great fun and we had a terrific turnout, so it just made sense to follow it up with another,” said Sian Weinzweig of Epic Day Entertainment. “It’s wonderful that so many bands are happy to participate again. We encourage everyone to come out, enjoy some quality live music and support a very important charity.”

| The gate opens at 2pm and the event runs until 10pm. Tickets are $25 for adults with a donation for kids under 12. VIP table reservations are available. Email [email protected] to reserve a table or for further information about BAND AID 2.