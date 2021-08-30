BAND AID fundraiser gets new van for animal charity

The Cayman Animal Rescue Enthusiasts organisation, better known as CARE, finally has a new van to help it do its work, thanks to the BAND AID 2 fundraiser held on 24 July at Macabuca.

According to the charity’s Facebook page: “… we have been test driving vehicles, and thanks to the team at @carsales.ky we were able to secure a safe and reliable vehicle at an awesome price. Budget not only gave us an amazing deal, they gave the vehicle a full service and made sure it was in perfect shape before handing it over to us.”

The first BAND AID event on 10 Oct. 2020 was created to raise money for musicians who were struggling, due to the pandemic. Based on the success of that concert, it made sense to organisers Epic Day Entertainment and Sound Solutions to hold another one, this time for CARE.

“I am over the moon that we not only met, but exceeded, our target of $15,000, raising $16,684 for CARE,” said Sian Weinzweig of Epic Day. “CARE has purchased the van it had its heart set on, and can now transport animals around with the luxury of air-conditioning. Huge thanks to everyone who participated in, and attended, BAND AID 2. What a great night it was!”

CARE added on its Facebook post that it was hoping a local artist or business would be willing to sponsor the design of a wrap for the van, saying it would offer advertising space on that wrap in exchange for the gift.

Interested parties can email [email protected].

