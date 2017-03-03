After a fantastic first event in 2016, Epic Day Entertainment and Out of the Blu Marketing present the Kirk Freeport Dinner in White on March 11. If you missed the first one, don’t stand by and simply wonder what it is all about. Reserve a ticket, step out of your comfort zone and see where the night takes you.

Surprises in store

This mysterious evening creates a certain electric energy in the air that leads to conversations with strangers and dinner in the most unusual of places. It transforms a public place into a secret venue for an elegant meal with old friends and new.

For example, last year Dart Park on South Church Street was transformed into a glowing, sparkling space between the sea grape trees and under the stars. Guests arrived in buses and made their way to chairs and tables seated in the sand, a stone’s throw from the water.

This year, the location will once again be a surprise until the last minute.

Magical evening

Diners, dressed all in white, meet at West Indies Wine Company in Camana Bay between 6 and 7 p.m. and are transported by bus to the secret venue.

Sparklers, soft lighting and unique performances all make for a magical atmosphere. After dining in a family-style setting, guests dance the night away with a special guest DJ under the stars. Buses back to Camana Bay are also provided.

Tickets are $150 and include a three-course dinner as well as bubbles at the welcome reception. A cash bar is available on the night, and you can also pre-order your wine with your ticket.

Online registration is open: Visit Outoftheblu.ky to reserve your tickets. There are limited spaces, so move quickly or forever wonder what might have been. Registration closes at noon on March 9.

A donation from proceeds will go to Feed Our Future, whose primary mission is to eliminate childhood hunger and support intellectual nourishment in the Cayman Islands.

For more information, contact [email protected] or [email protected]