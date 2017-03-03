Animal lovers and serious runners will unite on Sunday at Camana Bay for the eighth annual CARE/BritCay K9/5K Fun Run and Dog Jog.

It all begins bright and early at 7 a.m., so perhaps participants will want to take it easy the night before, lest they feel “ruff” for the race the next morning.

The route follows a scenic double loop through the Town Centre, with the start and finish points between 62 Forum Lane and 89 Nexus Way. This event is sponsored by BritCay and presented by Cayman Animal Rescue Enthusiasts, better known as CARE, to raise money for its animal-related campaigns and programs.

Maybe you’re a dog lover but you do not have a dog. The Cayman Islands Humane Society has a solution. Stop by the shelter on North Sound Road at 6 a.m. to pick up a dog and give it a day out. Who knows? Maybe you’ll end up adopting, or at least you’ll give your companion some much-needed exercise and social time.

Jerry “Coach” Harper will be in evidence with his crew from the Phoenix Athletic Club to time the event, which is open to people of all skill levels – from the dedicated runner to the easy jogger and leisurely dog walker.

BlackBeard’s Liquors has generously sponsored the prizes for the top three overall male and female runners, and Must Love Dogs has donated prizes for the fastest male with dog and fastest female with dog.

The money raised will go directly to help support the CARE organization’s community spay and neuter program. Since its launch, the program has covered the cost of surgeries for close to 3,000 community pets. Spaying and neutering saves lives, and CARE’s mission is to see Cayman embrace this program and end the suffering caused by pet overpopulation.

Early registration for the Dog Jog is highly recommended, as last year there were more than 150 competitors who raised $3,000 for the charity.

It costs $25 to register, which includes a complimentary T-shirt (while stocks last), finish-line snacks and doggie biscuits, and entry in a random prize draw for all finishers.

Online registration is available at www.caymanactive.com/dogjog. Online registration is preferred, but an offline registration form can also be completed and brought to The Crescent at Camana Bay between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday.