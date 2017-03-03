For the first time, in February 2016, the click-click-click of high heels along the thoroughfares of Camana Bay came from the feet of men, not women, as they negotiated a set distance in the name of charity.

The event was called “A Walk in Her Shoes” and successfully raised thousands of dollars.

This year, on March 8 – International Women’s Day – gentlemen sporting pumps, wedges and stilettos will once again take to the streets at 5:30 p.m. to raise money for the Cayman Crisis Centre.

March 8 is also the anniversary of the center’s inception in 2003.

Those who sign up raise money by getting sponsorship from friends and family, many of whom come out to support them at the event. The goal this year is $100,000 and 75 participants. All proceeds go to the center.

To say that it was popular last year would be an understatement. An extraordinary number of men showed up, wearing every pretty designer shoe imaginable, ready to do their duty. The entertainment factor could not be denied.

“It takes a strong man to try and walk in a woman’s shoes and acknowledge the challenges and abuses existing in our society,” says Marc Langevin, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, “but unfortunately, there are still too many ‘weak’ men who are perpetrators of those inequalities and abuses, or do not stand against them.

“While the event is fun and certainly will highlight the ridiculousness of men trying to walk in women’s shoes, it is addressing a serious issue, so I am proud to be a part of it!”

How it works

The men need to walk a number of laps in their heels, yet for every US$100 they raise, they get to deduct a lap. All men will have to walk a minimum of one lap, but if they feel a little unstable in their footwear, this is a good way of reducing their obligation.

Participants can sign up either as an individual or as a team. Visit the website at www.crowdrise.com/AWalkinHerShoes to pay US$10 in advance or US$20 on the day. That’s right – you have until the event day to decide!

Should you be having difficulty finding a cute pump in size 12, take a look in No. 1 Shoe Shop. If you mention the “A Walk in Her Shoes” event to support the Crisis Centre, you will get 10 percent off your high heels. Quantities are limited, so don’t wait!

The race will start at 5:45 p.m. with a lesson on walking in heels from the Miss Cayman Islands contestants. It is simply unmissable.

If you have any questions regarding this event, please contact Melisa Johnson at [email protected]