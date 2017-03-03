High winds, rough seas expected this weekend

Swimmers and boaters are urged to use caution this weekend as a high pressure system is expected to bring high winds and rough seas starting Saturday.

The ​Cayman Islands National Weather Service expects moderate to rough seas on Saturday, with wave heights of four to six feet. Meteorologist Shamal Clarke said the Weather Service is issuing a small craft advisory.

On Sunday, waves are expected to pick up, reaching of seven to nine feet. A marine warning is expected to be in effect. The same conditions are expected to persist through Monday.

“It will mostly be impacting the east and north coasts, given that the winds are coming from east-northeast,” said Mr. Clarke.

“For anyone considering swimming, it would be safer to stay out of the water on the east and north coasts, definitely, as it would be fairly rough,” he added.