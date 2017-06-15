Cayman’s brightest and most talented stars return to the Harquail Theatre on Sunday, June 25, as part of the 2017 Talent Xposition of the Arts.

Presented by The New Self-Help Community Foundation, the Xposition has taken place annually since 2001, raising money for worthwhile causes. This year, proceeds will go toward the Foundation’s Community Youth Talent Training Programme of the Arts.

The event provides a spotlight for established and emerging local artists, including poets, dancers, singers and musicians.

Proceedings will be overseen by emcees Matt Brown and Andrel Harris, and this year’s show will feature performances from Trifina Challenger, Yohann Fitzgerald, Tiffany Conolly, Delano Samuels, Shardon Nelson, Yannick Powell, Andrea Rivera, Teodoro Ted Padua, Rico Rolando, Ericka Rockett McBean, Zariah Anglin and Andy Blake.

Rising stars on stage will include Lebron McLean, Lauren Williams and Jaryed Myles, FRVS MD, Isabela Buttrum, Vitoria Buttrum, Nayil Arana, Torrean Shield, Althea Miller, Nickolas Hamilton, Mark Plowright, Don Padua and Denise Abat. Group performances will be given by Kri Performing Arts School, UCCI Performing Arts, John Gray High School Performing Arts, Rising Star Dancers and George Town Primary School Performing Arts.

Stand-up comedians Nicholas Mason and Diante Scott will provide the humor, and there will be a special performance by Miss Teen Cayman Islands 2016-17 Liana DaCosta.

With the Talent Xposition, The New Self-Help Community Foundation aims to nurture love of the performing arts in young people in Cayman. This is an area the Foundation believes has far-reaching effects in the lives of young people.

The Foundation’s CEO, JC Connor, says, “Research has shown that people who are exposed to the performing arts develop skills needed to be successful both in life and at work. At the core of each member of the Self-Help Foundation is a desire to see young people achieve their fullest potential, by empowering them through the performing arts.

“We believe that by igniting creative confidence in young people they will then go on to find innovative solutions to improve their communities. The arts are part of everyone’s everyday life, though it’s not always easy to see or understand,” Connor says. “We at The New Self-Help Community Foundation believe that with a renewed focus on the arts, we as a country can secure a future of endless possibilities for generations to come.”

Last year’s event raised money for the National Council of Voluntary Organisation’s Children’s Home, and in 2015, the event raised $3,000 for the development of the George Town Primary School Performing Arts Centre.

The Xposition starts at 6:30 p.m. at the F.J. Harquail Cultural Centre; gates open at 5:30 p.m., and tickets can be purchased at Funky Tang’s and Winners Circle Sports for $10, or at the gate for $15 on the night.