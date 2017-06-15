Erika Ervin, star of “American Horror Story: Freak Show” will be attending CayFilm for the world premiere of the new short film “Falling South.”

Madeline Barr and Ervin, lead actors in the film, will be at the festival with writer/director/producer Lorraine Portman.

Erika Ervin

Known professionally as Amazon Eve, Ervin tours the world modeling and making public appearances. At 6 feet, 8 inches without heels, Amazon Eve was recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records in 2011 as the tallest model in the world.

“Falling South” is the first starring role for Barr. She is a graduate of NYU Tisch School of the Arts and has been working with some of the top New York theater talent, such as Stephen Spinella, Austin Pendleton and Stephen Adly Guirgis. Barr is the niece of Philip Seymour Hoffman, who was very supportive of her theater training.

The world premiere of “Falling South” is scheduled for Saturday, July 1, at 1 p.m. in The Ritz Carlton, Grand Cayman, Ballroom Three. Rita Estevanovich, a member of the Film Control Board of the Cayman Islands, will moderate a question-and-answer session after the film.

“Falling South,” a 40-minute short film, includes cast members Marlyn Mason, Eric T. Miller and a comedy legend. Mason played Elvis’s leading lady in “The Trouble with Girls” and has appeared in such television shows as “The Odd Couple,” “Marcus Welby, M.D.,” “Barnaby Jones” and “Bonanza,” among others.

Miller is a New York City-based actor who has appeared in such TV shows as “Person of Interest,” “The Black List,” “The Unusuals” and “Elementary.”

Making a cameo towards the end of the film is a comedy legend that fans of Johnny Carson and “Soap” will be tickled to discover, organizers say.

Lorraine Portman

Writer/director/producer Portman is an award-winning playwright, screenwriter and filmmaker. She taught playwriting and screenwriting at Flagler College in St. Augustine, Florida, for 10 years. She also attended the National Theater Institute at the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center in Waterford, Connecticut. She has written and directed seven short films and a feature. Her screenplays have been placing in national and international competitions. Portman has had screenplays that were finalists for three years in the CayFilm screenplay competition.

‘Falling South’

“Falling South” is about a woman who puts Rochester, New York, in the rear view as she runs away from her husband. She has never been on her own and doesn’t know if she’ll make it as her resources are stripped away. She meets diverse women who offer connection, insight and laughter on the road to Florida and a possible new life. It is a drama with moments of comedy.

The cast and crew represent a very diverse group of people, with women in many key positions. Director of photography Diana Matos has solid credentials as a camera assistant on many TV shows and motion pictures and has been shooting indie movies as the head of the camera department.

The cast and crew went on a 2,000-mile road trip last October to make the film. They shot on location in Niagara Falls and Rochester, New York; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Tennga, Georgia; and Crescent City and Pierson, Florida.

During the shoot, Hurricane Matthew hit Florida, and the filmmakers returned to find locations with downed trees and homes without air conditioning and water.

CayFilm

The annual CayFilm festival celebrates the Cayman Islands as a world-class filming destination, as well as an incredible place to visit and do business. International and local films are shown, with filmmakers in attendance. Workshops taught by industry professionals are presented. Past festival guests include Zoe Saldana, Gary Lucchesi, Robert Watts, Teri Schwartz, Paul Schrader, James V. Hart, Reno Wilson and Anthony Mackie.

For more information about the festival and tickets, see www.CayFilm.com.