Avast! Buccaneers be here, mateys!

It would seem it takes more than a pandemic to stop the pirates, as after launching the Grand Cayman festivities at Hard Rock and The Wharf on Thursday, buccaneers and wenches are in fine fettle to continue celebrations through the weekend.

Dressing up in costume is highly encouraged at all events. In fact, it is not unheard of to find pirates buying up essentials in the local supermarkets between raids and so forth.

Although 2020 has demanded a somewhat muted calendar compared to previous years, there is still plenty for privateers of all ages to enjoy.

From beach dances to pirate trials, here is the breakdown of the highlights in store.

Friday

Annual Turtle Release

10-11:30am

Governor’s Beach

Pirates Week, in partnership with the Cayman Turtle Centre, is bringing back the annual Turtle Release as a virtual event. It will be livestreamed on Cayman Turtle Centre’s Facebook page and one lucky primary school class will have the opportunity to win an exclusive invitation to attend in person and name a turtle to be released. Since the programme started in 1980, the centre has released more than 33,000 turtles. This time, people from all over the world can watch, thanks to the wonders of technology.

Pandemonium Dance Party

5pm-2am

Coral Beach

Paaarty like a pirate at Coral Beach for a full nine hours, if you’ve got the stamina. There will be drink specials, live music and DJs to keep the dancing going into the ‘kraken’ of dawn. Do ya feel more like a captain than a swab? Then get the VIP treatment and book your own private galleon (cabana) for up to six people, including a bottle of Bacardi, Absolut or Asti Spumante. Tickets are $15 in advance, $25 at the gate and $350 for the captain’s package. Buy online at www.eventpro.ky.

Saturday

Find the Booty

Noon-5pm

Island-wide

Speaking of landlubbers, those who prefer to seek treasure on good ol’ terra firma can sign up for the Find the Booty Scavenger Hunt. Gather yer crew, rev yer engines and join in the fun. This event is designed for all ages and will take you around the island via an app on your mobile phone. (Note: you must have data.) There will be fun twists and turns along the way with opportunities to stash bonus coins and plunder for those extra points. Book your team (maximum of four people per car) for $100 at www.eventpro.ky.

Trial of the Pyrates

5pm-midnight

Sandbar Bar and Grill

Join the ‘magistrate’ summoned to Sandbar to preside over the trial of pirate crews. Wielding his quill and ink, the man on the bench holds the fate of these lovable rogues in his hands. Will the gavel seal their fate on the island, or will they be banished back out to sea for another year? Just as in any other court of law, there will be live music, a DJ mixing until late, and drink specials to wet the whistle. Pirate attire is naturally encouraged.

Poppy Show*

*This event has been rescheduled to coincide with Cayfest in February 2021.

Sunday

Underwater Treasure Hunt

9am-noon

Sunset House

You know that pirates are all about the booty (no, not that kind) and buried treasure, so it just makes sense that a treasure hunt is on the schedule of events. Set off underwater to find the bounty that lies beneath the waves, while enjoying the sights of Cayman’s national treasure – the marine world. Entrance fee is $25 and includes tanks, weights, snorkel gear and light refreshments with spot prizes donated by local businesses and the Pirates Week Festival Office. No reservations required, just be at Sunset House at 9am sharp to get yer gear.

Flotilla & Party Boat

12:30-6pm

George Town Yacht Club

Hark, ye landlubbers! It’s time to get out on the salty waves and join a flotilla of fine ships into North Sound. If ye be captain of yer own vessel, bring her along! Gather at the George Town Yacht Club at 12:30pm for registration and assignments where complimentary pirate flags and T-shirts will be distributed. Should ye be between ships, as they say, joining the party boat is an option. Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the dock. For more information and online registration forms, visit www.piratesweekfestival.com.

| For a full schedule of events and access to online registration forms, visit www.piratesweekfestival.com.