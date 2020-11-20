Cayman companies now have an on-island option for all their printing requirements at Compass Print.

Thanks to investment in modern machinery, items which previously had to be sent overseas can now be printed locally.

This means a no-hassle alternative to slow and cumbersome off-island production for high quality, highly customised and luxury printed products.

SOME HISTORY

The Compass newspaper press could be considered a national treasure.

It’s actually the third press the Compass has operated since the newspaper’s launch in 1965.

The multi-unit Goss Community press was imported from Panama, where because of dictator Manuel Noriega’s strong-arm tactics with the media, it was a bargain in almost new condition.

This press allowed the company to grow its commercial print division – today’s Compass Print.

EXPANDING AGAIN

Now, Compass Media, which is the parent company of Compass Print, is doing it again.

The company is investing in a whole series of new capabilities, most of which are already in service.

• Compass Print has acquired its first digital printing press, a Heidelberg Versafire EV. This new press enables Compass Print to produce high quality, full-colour print in small quantities, making it ideal for island clients. The press also has full personalisation capability, allowing Compass Print to customise printed products for each recipient.

• Also new is a Heidelberg die-cutting machine – the first in the Cayman Islands. Compass Print can now produce presentation folders, pocket folders, document corners and a wide variety of other products with custom shapes, cut-outs and other features.

• Compass Print has also added the islands’ first perfect binder. With it, the company is producing soft-cover (paperback) magazines and books. InsideOut, Cayman’s home and garden magazine, is being printed and bound on-island for the first time.

• By year’s end, Compass Print is due to add the final piece of equipment in this huge project – an MGI JetVarnish with iFoil. This will produce high-quality embellished products with metallic foil and dimensional coatings. The JetVarnish will create bespoke and luxury printed products with bright foil and raised and patterned print. It, too, will support personalisation down to a single recipient.

Compass Print is the only resource in the Caribbean with this extended menu of capabilities.

Your imagination is now the only limit.

Compass Print now offers:

• Dimensional coatings and metallic foil imaging

• Perfect binding for magazines and catalogues

• Die-cutting presentation folders, custom shapes and cut-out products

• Personalised printing with customer’s information

Email [email protected] or call 949-5111 for details.