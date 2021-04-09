On-island companies now have a local option for all their printing needs at Compass Media’s Print Shop, in George town, Cayman Islands.

Thanks to investment in modern machinery, items which previously had to be sent overseas can now be printed locally, on Grand Cayman.

This means a no-hassle Caymanian print shop alternative to slow and cumbersome off-island production for high quality, highly customised and luxury printed products.

The Print Shop now offers:

• Dimensional coatings and metallic foil imaging (‘foil stamping’)

• Perfect binding for magazines and catalogues

• Small and large-quantity printing of brochures, stationery and booklets

• Personalised printing with customer’s information

SOME HISTORY

The Compass newspaper press could be considered a national treasure.

It’s actually the third press the Compass has operated since the newspaper’s launch in 1965.

The multi-unit Goss Community press was imported from Panama, where because of dictator Manuel Noriega’s strong-arm tactics with the media, it was a bargain in almost new condition.

This press allowed the company to grow its commercial print division – today’s Print Shop, formerly known as Precision Print.

EXPANDING AGAIN

Compass Media, which is the parent company of Cayman Compass, is doing it again.

The company has invested in a whole series of new capabilities, most of which are already in service.

• The Print Shop has acquired its first digital printing press, a Heidelberg Versafire EV. This new press enables Cayman’s largest print shop to produce high quality, full-colour print in small quantities, making it ideal for island clients. The press also has full personalisation capability, allowing the Print Shop to customise printed products for each recipient.

• Our Print Shop has also added the islands’ first perfect binder. With it, the company is producing soft-cover (paperback) magazines and books. InsideOut, Cayman’s home and garden magazine, is printed and bound on-island.

• Recently, the Print Shop added the final piece of equipment in this huge project – an MGI JetVarnish with iFoil. This will produce high-quality embellished products with metallic foil and dimensional coatings. The JetVarnish will create bespoke and luxury printed products with bright foil and raised and patterned print. It, too, will support personalisation down to a single recipient.

• Also new is a Heidelberg die-cutting machine – the first in the Cayman Islands. Compass Media’s Print Shop can soon produce pocket folders, document corners and a wide variety of other products with custom shapes, cut-outs and other features.

Compass Media’s Print Shop is the only resource in the Caribbean with this extended menu of capabilities.

Your imagination is now the only limit.

Please visit www.compassmedia.ky/print-shop for more information, or talk to our no-pressure sales representatives to find out more.

Email [email protected] or call 949-5111 for details.