Cayman’s Business and Professional Women’s Club is hosting its 20th annual Silent Witness March on 24 Nov. to honour those who have lost their lives due to or have been impacted by domestic violence.

“Historically under-reported, domestic violence victims have often suffered in silence, something which in many cases has had fatal consequences,” said a BPW press release.

One in four women and one in seven men will experience physical violence by their intimate partner at some point during their lifetimes, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The march begins at 3:30pm on the Government Administration Building lawn and ends at Heroes Square.

“BPW is encouraged that reporting in Cayman has quadrupled in the past 5 years but so much work still must be done,” march coordinator Mehr Lamba said in the release. “This year’s theme, Safe Home, Safe Community, reflects on this year’s Covid-19 pandemic. Although lockdowns globally were meant to protect the community from the threat of Covid-19, for many victims of domestic abuse these regulations meant being locked in their homes with their abusers.”