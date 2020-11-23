JGHS students filming, posting organised fights

John Gray High School students have been planning and organising fights on campus that are filmed and then uploaded to social media, according to a press release from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

Minors between the ages of 11 and 16 have participated, police said.

“Members of the public are being advised that to participate in, incite, or even share footage of these violent activities may constitute an offence which may lead to such persons being prosecuted,” police said in the release.

“If you are in possession of videos and pictures of any of these fights, we ask that you refrain from sharing these images, but instead submit them anonymously to the RCIPS on our website, www.rcips.ky or via our mobile app by clicking the ‘submit a tip’ function.”

John Gray administrators are working with police to stop the incidents, the school’s principal, Jonathan Clark, is quoted as saying in the release.

“We will always attempt to work in partnership with parents to continually educate our community about the dangers of social media in causing and glamourising conflict, and in some cases, cyberbullying,” Clark said. “Appropriate and strong sanctions have been put in place as the health and safety of all in our learning community is, and will remain, our priority.”

The RCIPS is also working with the Department of Education to resolve the matter, police said, adding the Digital Forensics Hub is actively monitoring and investigating potential cybercrimes linked to the incidents.