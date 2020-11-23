Word of the week

Not only do Caymanians have a distinct dialect, with accents varying from district to district, but they also have many unique words, pronunciations and phrases.

A handy guide to shed light on these colloquialisms is ‘The Cayman Islands Dictionary’ and ‘Caymanian Expressions’ by Kevin Goring.

Diddn’ Did (did’in did) Verb – 1. Did not do. 2. Neglected to perform a particular activity. 3. An alibi. E.g. “When da judge acks Ol’ Fred if he had teef chickins outta Pastor Roy yaad, he say, ‘na yah honour, I diddn’ did it’.”