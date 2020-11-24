Volunteers remove 822 pounds of trash from beaches

More than 100 volunteers removed 822 pounds of mostly plastic trash from beaches at South Sound on Saturday morning as part of Pirates Week clean-ups.

The clean-ups, involving 117 people, took place at Consuelo’s Beach and the South Sound Dock.

Event organiser Carina Ecclefield said in a press release, “I think that our beach cleans were hugely successful. We cleaned up South Sound and had fun in the process. Since Tropical Storm Eta, we have been desperate to get out and pick up the plastic washing up on our beaches and despite a little rain [Saturday] morning, we were finally able to make it happen. We are thrilled with the turnout and hope to have even more environmental enthusiasts join us in December.”

Among the trash found on the beaches were several vials of blood, which volunteers collected and disposed of.