The Central Planning Authority has turned down an application to construct a new $3 million two-storey ACE store in Newlands after strong resistance from residents in the Stonebridge Way and Hirst Road communities.

Around a dozen residents appeared before the CPA on 26 Nov. successfully arguing against the commercial building being approved for construction in their community, which is zoned as low density.

The CPA later agreed with the residents that the proposed building would be unsuitable for the community.

Chairman A.L. Thompson, who owns the AL Thompson’s hardware stores, recused himself from hearing the application due to a conflict of interest as the applicant Parker Tibbetts, represented by Keith Tibbetts III, was a direct competitor.

Several residents in the area penned letters and emails to the CPA raising their objections

Stonebridge Way residents’ spokesperson Tammi Sulliman, responding to the CPA’s decision, said residents were grateful the planning board decided the matter in their favour and refused the application.

“We agree the proposed Savannah-Newlands location, sandwiched between two residential neighbourhoods, was not suitable for commercial use,” she said, adding, “Allowing this project to go through would have undoubtedly created a precedent in development planning and bring uncertainty when purchasing property in a residential zone. We thank Mr. Tibbetts for listening to our concerns and we wish him all the best in finding a suitable location for his store.”

Sulliman, in making the case against the project before the CPA, said, “This is literally in my backyard. We will not be able to go into my backyard with this enterprise there.”

She pointed out that the building has the potential to be “dangerous, obnoxious, a nuisance and toxic”, and it goes against the planning regulations for low-density areas like her community. Addressing the CPA, Eddie Thompson, who developed Stonebridge in 2006, said when he started building in that area, he did not anticipate that commercial enterprise would be allowed.

The commercial enterprise would devalue nearby homes, he said, including his property.

“It really comes down to suitability,” he said.

Sulliman, and the other residents who appeared before the CPA, said, if the building were to be constructed, it would be unsafe for their children, create more traffic on already narrow roads, and attract strangers to the community. The residents suggested that to approve the project would set a precedent to allow for businesses to operate in low-density areas. They also argued that there are similar enterprises nearby and also suggested that the business consider constructing closer to Country Corner where enterprises are centrally located.

Newlands MLA Alva Suckoo, appearing in his capacity as a homeowner, said he chose to raise his daughter in the area and having the business there would “change the character of the community”.

Architect Darrel Ebanks said changes had been made to the plans for the store to accommodate some of the residents’ concerns, such as removing windows on the upper floor for privacy.

Tibbetts asked what would it take to get residents to agree, to which Sulliman said the objection is to having a commercial project in the community at all.