The Lions Club of Grand Cayman has launched a helpline through which members of the public in need of assistance can directly contact the service organisation.

The launch coincides with the local Lions Club’s 48th charter anniversary on 21 Nov.

Digicel has donated funds and a phone for the helpline, which can be reached at 547-9559.

Club president Carmin Godfrey said of the initiative, “The time is right to launch this helpline as we know COVID-19 has affected many in the community that were fine before but are now struggling day to day.”

She said it is difficult to know everyone’s situation, “but with the helpline it opens a way for those in need to reach the club easily”.

Before providing any assistance, though, Godfrey explained the club has to first check if people quality for the aid and then determine how much money can be given to each individual. “We would like to be able to assist many people in need and not just a couple,” she added.

Over the lasts 48 years, the club has undertaken numerous service projects, including providing food through its pantry initiative that is supported by donations from Kirk Market, and vision assistance through its sight programmes and the Lions Eye Clinic. The club also assists men with screening for prostate and colon cancer.

In addition, the club assists residents who may require help for minor home renovations or modifications for such additions as wheelchair ramps. It has also built houses for those in need.

Marketing and communications chair Reshma Ragoonath, who spearheaded the helpline project, said with Cayman’s borders only partly reopened the club is aware of residents who may need that additional support.

“The helpline gives us an opportunity to carry out our mandate of service and build on the link we have established with the community,” she said.

The helpline, she said, is not intended to replace any official government channels, “but it will complement what is already available. We want the community to feel confident in reaching out to get support that is within the scope of what we do as a club.”

Digicel marketing manager Erica Usai, commenting on the launch of the helpline, said, ‘We are happy to support the Lions Club’s community initiatives, especially during these unprecedented times.”

Ragoonath said the club would like residents who need that additional support to call or WhatsApp requests for consideration.

For more information, email [email protected].