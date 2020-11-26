Dinner, Drinks and Drag – oh my!

If you’re looking for one of the best parties in town, you need to get your tickets for ‘Dinner, Drinks and Drag’, the Cayman AIDS Foundation fundraiser happening on Saturday.

Like last year, it will be taking place in the Marriott Beach Resort’s ballroom, and no stuffy night is this. It’s not unusual (as Tom Jones might say) to see guests jumping up and dancing near their seat. There is always lots of energy and joy in the room, with drag performers, dancers and some friendly competitions up on the stage to entertain everyone.

DJ Alic will be spinning the hits so you can boogie off those calories from the included three-course dinner with wine.

The hostess with the mostess, Nolly Brown, aka Miss Delicious, always gets things started with a bang and the fun goes from there. Radio personality Taylor Vaughn will be emcee for the evening.

This is an important fundraiser and awareness event for the foundation, but beyond that, it is just what the doctor ordered to combat the doldrums of 2020. Let your hair down and join in the party!

| Doors open at 6pm with welcome drinks available, and the show starts at 7pm. Tickets are $175 per person or $1,750 for a table of 10. Email [email protected] to reserve your seats.