Music Extravaganza concert celebrates silver anniversary

‘If music be the food of love, play on’, as Shakespeare said. Rotary Central Cayman Islands is certainly hoping the community shows its love for the 25th annual Music Extravaganza, being held at Grand Harbour on Saturday by Salty’s/Harbour Grill.

This is a special anniversary for the concert, which has always offered a combination of great live music and the chance for some lucky ticket holder to walk away with mucho moolah.

The lineup of talent this year is choice. No less than Swanky Kitchen Band, Sea N’ B/Sugardaddi, and Regeneration Band will be taking to the stage throughout the evening.

Swanky will start the ball rolling at 7pm, followed by Sea N’ B/Sugardaddi at 8:30pm, and Regeneration Band at 10pm. After that, it’s time for the prizes to be drawn at 11:30pm.

No doubt all with tickets will be holding their collective breath because the grand prize is $40,000. That could buy a lot of happiness, particularly in a year like this. The second prize of $4,000 and six third prizes of $1,000 each are not to be sniffed at either.

What is important to know is that this concert is a free event to attend, but if you want a chance to win the money, you have to buy one (or more) of the raffle tickets.

The cost of each ticket is $25, and all the proceeds help Rotary Central continue its charitable work.

“Music Extravaganza is one of Rotary Central’s primary fundraisers and is so important to the work we do,” said president of Rotary Central Cayman Islands, Johnae Moss. “Every dollar earned from this event will go towards helping persons and funding over 30 major projects in the community, including [the] Dr. Bill Hrudey Science Fair, Junior Achievement, national health screening, community bus shelters, literacy projects, scholarships and so much more.

“It’s been a trying year for all of us. Because of this, we have so many more persons to help now than ever before. That’s why supporting Music Extravaganza this year is so important.”

A portion of the refreshment sales at the venue will also be donated to the cause.

About the bands

Swanky Kitchen Band

Considered ‘guardians of the culture’, the members of Swanky Kitchen Band have been keeping the torch lit for Caribbean music that would otherwise become obsolete. They are dedicated to preserving traditional Cayman Islands kitchen dance music, while keeping it fresh for a new generation, The group has been the cultural flag bearer for the Islands since 2003, representing Cayman at overseas festivals and events, such as Carifesta 2018 in Barbados.

Sea N’ B/Sugardaddi Mashup

Chuck and Barrie Quappe are the backbone of Sea N’ B, a group that has proven there’s nothing they can’t play. Every year, they have embraced a different theme for the Cayman Heart Fund Gala and have come up with full sets from The Beatles to the age of disco, complete with costumes. They are also known for their commitment to keeping old-time calypso songs alive, while seamlessly switching to country, classics, top 40 and rock.

Sugardaddi rocks out like no other trio, and joining Sea N’ B on stage has been a match made in heaven, as seen at the recent BAND AID event.

Regeneration Band

This group has been around since the early ‘70s, founded by Allan ‘Bunny’ Myles. Members have changed out over the years, but Myles is still very much active in the band.

“We’re as old as Radio Cayman,” joked keyboardist Lannie Brown.

Regeneration Band has played every major festival on the island – including Jazz Fest, when it was still an annual event – and performs an eclectic mix of music, from reggae and soca to rhythm & blues.

| Buy tickets for the Music Extravaganza from Rotarians, authorised resellers and eventpro.ky/buytickets/rotary-music-extravaganza. For more information, visit the Rotary Central Facebook page.