Girlguiding Christmas Bazaar encourages local gift shopping

The passing of US Thanksgiving is usually a good marker for the official start of the festive season, so on Saturday (28 Nov.), Girlguiding Cayman Islands is happy to present its 9th Annual Christmas Arts and Crafts Bazaar.

Held in the courtyard and Loyola Hall of St. Ignatius School on Walkers Road, the bazaar is promising arts, crafts, handmade jewellery, henna tattoos and a host of other items and activities.

It starts at 10am and finishes at 2pm, so that’s four hours of browsing stalls to find unique gifts for friends and family members.

All proceeds from the event go to the local Girlguiding organisation and entry is free.

About Girlguiding Cayman Islands

This is a branch association of the largest female organisation in the world, which works towards the positive development of girls and young women.

Its purpose is to help girls acquire skills for life, by teaching leadership and values while participating in fun activities. The girls engage as they build their confidence, discover their full potential and make a positive difference in the community.

They can begin their Girlguiding journey at age 5 within the Rainbow section, and move up through Brownies, Guides, Rangers and on to becoming young leaders.

|For further information, email commissioner Allison Taylor at [email protected] or marketing person Charlotte Lewis at [email protected] Visit the group’s Facebook page at facebook.com/girlguidingcaymanislands.