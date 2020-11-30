Art in the time of coronavirus

In times of crisis, there is a tendency to look for means of resilience from the technological, scientific and economic sectors. The arts, however, also play a role, as these four women demonstrate.

Art builds resilience.

That’s evident in the body of work being produced in the Cayman Islands, even in the time of coronavirus.

Indeed, in the early days of COVID when curfews and stay-at-home orders were the norm, many of those isolating tuned into their creative side to help them through the crisis.

Avril Ward, Gale Tibbetts, Kay Smith and Renate Seffer were among them – all professional artists who say that despite the changes and challenges brought on by COVID-19, the pandemic had some silver linings.

“Through this time of curfew and lockdown, it was a great distraction to be creative,” says Tibbetts, a long-time Caymanian artist and craftsperson known for her jewellery line, Bee Line Designs Jewelry. “It is my passion. Painting and crafting are my happy place.”

All four say they find a comfort and release through the creative process.

“Art has always helped through difficult times,” says Seffer. “It calms me and helps me to slow down and process what’s going on around me.”

Adds Smith: “Creativity certainly can focus and calm the mind. I believe art is something everyone can enjoy and benefit from. It’s a valuable tool in helping our mental health because it’s not dependent on skill or talent to enjoy.”

The pandemic forced all four to step back and slow down, allowing more time for them to reflect and create.

“Picasso said, ‘Without great solitude, no serious work is possible,’” says Smith. “The lockdown did bring the solitude many artists crave. Before lockdown, I was doing a lot more commercial work, then with borders closing and no tourism, I actually relaxed into a more creative phase. I started to work on ‘The Cure’.

“I wanted to portray all the thoughts and emotions we were all feeling as life changed overnight.”

‘The Cure’ was among the entries in the National Gallery’s virtual exhibit during the pandemic, Art Under Lockdown, in which all four artists participated.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

Like many others on-island, the artists have felt the economic impact of the pandemic.

“This is a very difficult time financially, as many sectors of our islands depend so much on the tourist trade,” says Tibbetts. “I have resorted to posting on social media to promote my art and jewellery. Even with that avenue, it has been extremely difficult to keep the cash flow. I am sure the purse strings are tight for so many.”

The others have also turned to social media to promote their work and business.

“It’s definitely forced me out of my comfort zone and re-think where I was going with my business,” says Seffer. “In the past, I had relied a lot on tourism for sales. I was fortunate to have some overseas commissions come through at the start of lockdown that helped keep the momentum going.

“Social media has been a huge factor during this time. It’s challenging but I’m realising how important it is to have a regular online presence and keep people updated on where I’m at and what new things I’m working on. It’s also helped direct a lot of traffic to my websites.”

Ward had to shut down her gallery at Art Nest, which transitioned to an online venture. It housed three other businesses that also moved during lockdown. However, Ward opened a pop-up gallery at the end of October at the invitation of Camana Bay, arranging a solo show for local artist Yonier Powery that will run until 6 December at 55 Market Street.

Smith, who is also working on commissions, cut back her studio hours.

“Before borders closed, I had an open studio every afternoon,” she says. “Now I only open the studio Saturday afternoon. Being an artist is not the same as owning a business and being able to close the doors. Art is the very fibre of an artist so business may slow or stop, but the creative process always continues.”

UNIQUE VOICE

Smith says women contribute a unique voice and vision to the artworld, including capturing emotions of a particular place and time.

“Women artists do add a unique voice in the world of art. From the Renaissance down to today, women have been leading figures in every artist movement,” she says. “I love the fact that women look at their environment in a unique way and are not afraid to address the issues of their time.”

One woman that comes to mind is American artist Betye Saar who created pieces in the 1960s and 1970s that addressed race and cultural issues and gave a voice to black artists.

“She is a legend still working today at the age of 94,” says Smith. “When we look at art, we see real social history. We can look at photographs of a period in time but when we look at art it will show you the emotion of the time.”

Seffer points out that art can inspire in many ways, which is particularly welcome during uncertain times.

“For me, art has always been a platform for self-expression, an opportunity to communicate through bold colour and imagery,” she says. “My goal is to inspire and bring joy and happiness into people’s lives through art, which is what we need the most during these crazy times.”

Art Under Lockdown

The National Gallery of the Cayman Islands held a virtual exhibition, Art Under Lockdown, during the pandemic.



The gallery invited artists and members of the public to submit works for the show as a means of expression during the COVID-19 crisis. There were 86 submissions, which were all included in the exhibit, these among them.

Gale Tibbetts – ‘Ocean of Emotion’

“I am a Caymanian artist inspired by the island’s beauty. This piece, with the stormy ocean, is a representation of the rolling waves of emotions during this time of a world pandemic. It is painted on a canvas using a blend of resin and pigments that mimic the beautiful colours of the Caribbean Sea. These hues are the positive feeling to give good thoughts – there are better days ahead.”

Kay Smith – ‘The Cure’

“I believe everyone after entering lockdown went through a process of self-examination. We all began a new experience that affected us in different ways. My painting is a self-portrait about my personal relationship with COVID-19 during isolation. A love-hate relationship. Hating that this entity that could cause devastation in so many lives, yet loving isolation and the calm creativity it brought. I wanted to portray the intensity of emotions in the face, and the power of the artist to create and overcome whatever situation we find ourselves in.”

Avril Ward – ‘Scratching the Surface’

“This particular work was the first one I did during lockdown. It was an escape. I was so disheartened by being policed and told where to stand and when I could go out and for how long. It went against every fibre of my being as a free-spirited artist. ‘Cadence’ was painted after a meditation escaping from what was then reality. I found peace and solace connecting with God, and the painting was the outcome.”

Renate Seffer – ‘Standing Still’

“Like everyone, I was just trying to process what was going on. We were forced to stand still, but of course, my mind was still going 100mph, so I had difficulty painting. To stay creative, I started photographing random objects around the house and I found this helped me slow down and focus. Eventually, I got back in the studio and that’s how the new series came about.”