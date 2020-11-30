Luxury is in the details.

Just ask Eric and Tracey Kline, the dynamic husband-and-wife duo behind luxury estate and commercial design-build firm, Encompass.

“We approach each residence as a unique opportunity to create a home that will match and enhance the owners’ lifestyle,” says Tracey.

That’s where the details come in. Encompass-designed estates are the pinnacle of quality design, build and finishes, with lavish amenities that promote wellness and ‘wow’ factors.

Each residence is truly tailored to meet the homeowner’s unique needs and specifications – whether it’s a home spa escape, extraordinary entertainment spaces, top-tier wine cellar, chef-grade kitchen or high-tech home office.

“Fully conceptualized and highly designed spaces should also contain top-end professional-grade kitchen appliances, custom closets, high-end interior finishes such as natural stone, marble, quartz, lots of glass, and sophisticated, ageless extras that can stand the test of time and not succumb to the pitfalls of certain design trends,” notes Tracey.

This custom approach has seen the company sweep several prestigious awards, among them luxury vacation villa Sun Serenity. It won the 2017 International Property Development Award for ‘Best Single Residential Property in the World’, having triumphed at the regional finals, and earning the top award for the Americas, earlier that year.

“In Cayman, I don’t know another company that’s exactly like ours, where our team is able to facilitate everything from the architecture to the development to the construction and interior design,” says Eric.

This can be seen in its portfolio of current bespoke residential projects, most notably Rip Kai, Tranquility Cove and The DeckHouses.

Rip Kai is a John Doak-designed 10-bedroom oceanfront estate perched on a spectacular stretch of pristine beachfront property in North Side. Phase II of Tranquility Cove will unveil Cayman’s newest luxurious contemporary beachfront resort villa compound located in charming Breakers/ Pease Bay.

Tracey and Eric completely re-imagined the residential plans for The DeckHouses at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, the five-star ultra-luxurious resort renowned for its unparalleled amenities. These stunning waterfront estates are another shining example of the Encompass advantage.

“We take great pride in the strong and personal relationships that we form with each and every client,” says Tracey. “It’s what sets us apart – we create experiences that go beyond expectations.”