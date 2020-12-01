Cayman’s Indian community came together to celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali on Saturday.

The festival signifies the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. Traditionally, earthen lamps, called diyas, are lit to mark the occasion.

This year’s annual event was a bittersweet celebration as many of friends of those in attendance departed the islands earlier this year due to job loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was a point Dr. Shravan Jyoti made as he addressed the 22nd annual event at Sir Vassel Johnson Hall on the University College of the Cayman Islands campus.

“It has been a very difficult year,” he said, as he welcomed attendees.

The event, which usually attracts high numbers of participants, was smaller in scale this year due to government’s COVID-19 restrictions which limit gatherings to 500.

George Town South MLA Barbara Conolly, who lit the first diya (lamp) to commence the celebrations, said she was grateful for the invitation to the event.

“It was a beautiful evening spent with the Indian community celebrating Diwali 2020. It was an honour for me to participate in the lighting of the diya. This annual event not only serves as an opportunity for Indian families to come together and enjoy their culture but for other residents and their families to share in this wonderful experience. It was a memorable night of music, dance, fashion, food and fireworks,” Conolly added.

Over 38 children participated in a special performance that depicted patriotism for India. The event also saw traditional dance and musical performances from members of the local Indian community.

