Near gale-force winds and waves of up to 9 feet are expected to impact the Cayman Islands on Wednesday, the National Weather Service is warning.

A tightening of the pressure gradient across the northwest Caribbean will result in northeasterly winds with speeds of 20-25 knots and gusts of 30 knots during the day on Wednesday, increasing to wind speeds of up to 30 knots, with gusts of 35 knots, on Wednesday night, the NWS stated.

Similar wind conditions will continue on Thursday.

A strong high pressure system building over the southeastern United States will bring the rough seas to Cayman, and a marine warning is expected to be in effect from Wednesday evening.

The NWS said wave heights of 7 to 9 feet are likely to be seen in the Cayman waters on Wednesday and Thursday.