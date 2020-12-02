After the success of last year’s inaugural Christmas Craft Market, Compass Media has decided to follow it up with an even bigger offering this time.

On Saturday, from 11am-3pm, over 50 vendors will be gathered in the Compass Centre’s expansive parking lot at 319 Shedden Road with crafts, paintings, homemade toys and food for sale.

The Coca-Cola-sponsored event will be a one-stop-shop for anyone looking for unique gifts, particularly in a year when travelling off the island is nearly impossible. Many artists have been suffering a loss of income with no tourists visiting Cayman, so this is an opportunity for residents to reacquaint themselves with the extraordinary variety of goods available on home soil.

Santa will be stopping by for pictures from 11am-1pm, while chef Thomas Tennant of Tomfoodery introduces guests to his range of delicious products, located in his dedicated tent.

From large stalls to boutique and everything in-between, you’ll discover new surprises around every corner, and when you need to take a break for a bite or two, just head to one of the food trucks or vendors set up for the day. Coca-Cola will be handing out freebies (always welcome) and the dual talents of radio stations Rooster and Z99 will be providing music and entertaining banter.

Stop by the Compass Media booth to buy yourself a beautiful 2021 calendar, full of stunning photographs, and pick up a free paper at the same time.

See you there!