Charges have not yet been laid on individuals flagged for alleged breaches of local quarantine protocols, Government Information Services confirmed.

As of Wednesday, four breaches remain under investigation including Sunday’s incident which involved Skylar Mack, the daughter of international jet-ski rider Dennis Mack.

She has been identified as the individual who allegedly left quarantine to attend a Cayman Islands Watercraft Association-sanctioned race in South Sound.

Her boyfriend is local professional jet-ski rider Vanjae ‘VJ’ Ramgeet.

The Watercraft Association announced Monday that Ramgeet will be penalised following Mack’s alleged quarantine breach.

In a brief statement on the incident, the association said a board meeting will be held to determine the appropriate disciplinary action that will be taken against Ramgeet.

Travel Cayman had advised the public about the breach which it said had been reported to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

The traveller was detained by police under the Public Health Law and moved to a government facility, under 24-hour security, at the suspect’s expense.

A file will be sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution for a decision. Mack is in 14-day quarantine, as is required upon entry into the Cayman Islands.

The circumstances of the other three breaches have not been released nor has the number of people who have been moved to a government facility, under 24-hour security, following the breaches.

A Travel Cayman media statement on the breaches is expected later today, GIS said.