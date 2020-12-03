Cayman Thanksgiving 2020

Cayman Thanksgiving is celebrated annually on the first Sunday of December to commemorate the official end of the Hurricane Season. Therefore, in 2020, it will be observed on Sunday, 6 Dec.

In an extraordinary year for not just Cayman, but the whole world, taking a moment to give thanks is now more important than ever.

Keeping in consideration the health and safety of the local community when it comes to large gatherings, organisers will not be hosting any formal events or concerts this year; however, the public is encouraged to recognise the celebration in a more personalised way.

Families, friends and neighbors can host a meal, using locally grown produce and traditional Caymanian recipes, to express gratitude for blessings received.

“We also ask that you consider opening your home to, or sharing your meal with, those who may be less fortunate, especially those who may have lost their income or been unable to resume full employment due to the pandemic,” a press release from the organisers stated.

“This year we invite the community to use their personal social media platforms to inspire others by sharing a story or testimony about things you are thankful for.”

Visit facebook.com/caymanthanksgiving or email [email protected] for more information.