A marine warning remains in effect for the Cayman Islands as seas with wave heights of up to 8 feet impact the islands.

The National Weather Service said Thursday morning that, as well as rough seas, fresh to strong winds are expected across Cayman for the next 24 hours as a high-pressure system over the southeast US builds and tightens the pressure gradient over the northwest Caribbean.

Isolated showers are also expected as a stationary front just east of the Cayman Islands gradually weakens.

Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the southwest.

Rough seas, of up to 6 feet, are also expected Friday.