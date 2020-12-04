Pink Ladies Bazaar is a Christmas tradition

The colours of Christmas are traditionally red and green, but this Saturday, in Camana Bay’s Gardenia Court, they are ‘turning pink’.

The annual Pink Ladies Bazaar is coming to town, and from 3-5pm, the public is invited to browse stalls, do some Christmas shopping and connect with the community.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the volunteer corps, but it has been a somewhat subdued celebration, due to COVID. However, with regulations allowing for it, the bazaar has been given the green light.

Beyond arts and crafts, this event is known for its home-baked goods. Set in surroundings, among the plant life, tables will be crammed with tempting treats, including preserves, jams and jellies.

Home gardeners can see what’s available in the plant sale, and parents can shop at their leisure while children are kept entertained by various activities provided by several different vendors.

The Cayman National Choir and other musicians always add some sparkle, along with Jolly Old Saint Nick himself. Santa never misses his appearance for the Pink Ladies, and is happy to pose for photos with families.

There is no entrance fee to attend the bazaar, but donations are welcomed.

About the Pink Ladies

The Pink Ladies Volunteer Corps was formed in 1980 by Olive Miller and Evelyn Andresen. It was the brainchild of Miller, who had seen the Pink Ladies in action in Bermuda and the Bahamas.

At that time, Andresen was on a committee organising the setting up of a home for the aged, later named The Pines, and saw the need for volunteers to help run it. Thus, a meeting was held on 29 Sept. 1980 and the Pink Ladies Volunteer Corps was born.

Until The Pines was opened by Queen Elizabeth II in 1983, members worked in the Cayman Islands Hospital, offering important help in many areas, and also at The Lighthouse School.

After 40 years, the Pink Ladies are still going strong but are always looking for new volunteers and new projects.