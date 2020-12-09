Garden Club elves decorate Botanic Park

The Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park’s holiday decorations are looking bloomin’ marvellous, with the help of the elves from The Garden Club of Grand Cayman.

Members of the club have been ‘dressing’ the park for several years now, as a way to encourage visitation during the festive season.

“Come and enjoy the handmade decorations around the Visitor Centre and Heritage Garden,” said Botanic Park General Manager, John Lawrus. “We are grateful for our longtime partnership with the Garden Club who assist us in many ways throughout the year.”

The Garden Club’s next initiative at the park will be its annual Family Fun Day in January, with all proceeds raised going toward the completion of the Children’s Garden.

Garden Club projects

The club has assisted with several beautification projects in Grand Cayman over its six decades of work, including the gardens at The Pines Retirement Home, the National Gallery and the Central Fire Station.

Members meet on the first Thursday of every month. Anyone wishing to join or assist in making, installing and/or removing Christmas décor in the future can contact them through the website www.caymangardenclub.com.