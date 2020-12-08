Christmas in the time of COVID-19

The people of the Cayman Islands face a Christmas like never before.

As the COVID-19 restrictions mean limited travel for both residents and visitors, the usual international trips for the festive season have been severely curtailed.

This year, anyone arriving on ‘air bridge’ flights or private aircraft has to quarantine and undergo testing to ensure they do not spread the virus.

For some families, loved ones may not be able to come home for the holidays, or they may not be able to join family overseas.

But despite the circumstances, Christmas in Cayman still promises to be full of festive cheer as everyone adapts to the ‘new norm’ of life during the coronavirus pandemic.

Unlike many countries where lockdown measures are in place, islanders are mostly free to move around, shop, attend events and meet friends and relatives.

This is the opportunity to enjoy the camaraderie of community and to celebrate all that Cayman has to offer at this special time of year.

From children’s parties to church services and craft markets to Christmas light displays, there are many magical moments to savour. It’s an occasion to appreciate the fortunes that Cayman continues to enjoy.

For many, video technology is a way help connect loved ones that cannot join in the fun, making it possible to share meals, services, parties and special moments when they can’t be there in person.

It’s also a time to show Caymankind, remembering those who are struggling from the effects of the pandemic, including unemployment and uncertainty about the future.

There are a number of organisations on-island reaching out to those impacted adversely, which are asking for support. Companies and private individuals are encouraged to donate.

So while enjoying Cayman’s famous Christmas breeze, reflect on the reason for the season and help make it a Christmas that the people of the islands will be glad to remember.