Court hears testimony from security guards in manslaughter trial

On the second day of the manslaughter trial in Grand Court of two men accused in the death of Dinesh Asanka Fernando Wannukawatta-Waduge, the prosecution questioned the security guards who were working at Bananas Restaurant and Bar the night of the incident.

Dinesh Fernando Wannukawatta-Waduge, 36, of Sri Lanka, died on 30 Nov. last year, during a night out at Bananas on Eastern Avenue, George Town.

Jeremy Parchman and Shimar Kelly have both been charged with one count of manslaughter in connection with his death.

Andel Nitea told the court on the night in question Wannukawatta-Waduge approached two women who appeared happy to see him and greeted him.

“He was dancing with the women, and then he stepped back almost like he was staggering,” said Nitea. “We took him outside and then told him it was time for him to go home and call it a night.”

CCTV footage of the entrance of the bar showed Wannukawatta-Waduge talking with the security guards, who confirmed during testimony he was asking them to allow him to go back in. After being turned away, he can be seen walking away from the entrance and out of the camera’s view.

Not long after, Jeremy Parchman can be seen coming out of the bar along with several other men.

“I was inside when [someone] called me, so I went out and saw him there but he was unconscious,” said Nitea. “They flashed the lights in his eyes but he was gone, his eyes didn’t react.”

He added, “So, I went back in the bar and asked the DJ to make an announcement in Spanish and ask for anybody who was a doctor to come outside.”

The court heard that when initial attempts to revive Wannukawatta-Waduge failed, police and paramedics were called to the scene.

Both Parchman and Kelly deny the charges. Kevin Parchman, Jeremy’s brother, had been charged with assault in relation to the incident. Despite originally pleading not guilty, he changed his plea to guilty weeks before the trial began.

According to court files, Kevin Parchman was recorded on CCTV punching Wannukawatta-Waduge, while he was inside the nightclub.

The trial continues Wednesday.