The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service will meet with government and private security companies on Thursday to discuss problems with late-night, alcohol-related crime.

The Liquor Licensing Board and Department of Commerce and Investment will join the discussion with the aim of curtailing violent crime, the RCIPS said in a written statement.

The statement comes two days after the RCIPS joined the Liquor Licensing Board’s annual general meeting, where concerns were voiced about the Bananas nightclub and stabbings outside of other bars during early morning hours. Since lockdown measures lifted and Cayman’s clubs reopened, police have observed a surge in weekend stabbings.

Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown appealed to the public following the island’s latest knife-related fatality, the 29 Aug. murder of Recordo Lionel Pars in The Strand parking lot.

“We’ve had violent knife attacks almost every weekend since the COVID restrictions have been lifted. They all tend to happen in the early hours of the morning,” Lansdown said that morning.

During Monday’s Liquor Licensing Board meeting, RCIPS Deputy Commissioner Kurt Walton said police are concerned that Bananas bar and restaurant could become the location of a repeat fatality.

“To be honest, we expect someone to be stabbed, shot or killed at Bananas,” Walton said during the meeting.

Earlier that morning, police responded to a report of a firearm at Bananas, but after searching several individuals, no firearm was recovered. The Criminal Investigations Department continues to investigate the matter.

“The RCIPS remains concerned about the occurrences of violent crime, particularly involving weapons, at and around liquor-licensed premises connected to the night-time economy,” an RCIPS statement about the incident read on Wednesday.

“In response to these concerns, we have been conducting heightened visibility operations, which include targeted high-visibility patrols at key times and locations, as well as static duties outside of these premises.”

On 30 Nov. 2019, Dinesh Asanka Fernando Wannukawatta-Waduge was killed outside of Bananas. A trial on that case began in December.