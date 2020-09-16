After months of sheltering in place, it’s time to rediscover Cayman.

Many local attractions have reopened to the public, welcoming guests to explore what’s in their own backyard.

Of course, new social distancing protocols are in place to protect against the spread of the coronavirus and keep everyone safe.

So, put on your tourist hat, round up family and friends, and explore what our islands have

to offer.

Two attractions run by the Cayman Islands Tourism Attraction Board are a good place to start – Pedro St. James and the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park.

Botanic Park

At the Botanic Park, visitors can commune with nature in this picturesque 65-acre garden and woodland preserve in North Side. There are four colourful, themed gardens, including a heritage garden with a 100-year-old traditional Caymanian cottage. Enjoy a picnic on the lawn, bird watching or catch a glimpse of a blue iguana roaming the grounds. These local lizards are endemic to Grand Cayman, and there is a captive breeding facility on site to help protect their population. There are guided tours of the facility – inquire at the Visitors Centre.

Pedro St. James

Known as Cayman’s castle, this 18th century Caribbean great house is a national historic site. Hailed as the birthplace of the islands’ democracy, it’s where the leaders of the day met in 1831 to form the first elected parliament. It is also where the Slavery Abolition Act (1833) was read, ending slavery in the Cayman Islands. There are interpretive displays, guided tours and a 3-D multi-sensory presentation highlighting Cayman’s history. Guests can take in spectacular views of the Caribbean Sea while wandering the expansive grounds.

Mission House

Explore one of the birthplaces of education and religion in the Cayman Islands at this Bodden Town attraction. Walk in the footsteps of early settlers, view a collection of historical artefacts and learn how the residents lived day-to-day in the 1800s. There are guided tours through the house and grounds that will take you back in time to when Bodden Town was the first capital of the Cayman Islands.

Cayman Turtle Centre

The Cayman Turtle Centre in West Bay is a family friendly adventure that is sure to delight the young and young-at-heart. Visitors to this 23-acre marine park can learn all about sea turtles and observe them up close in open-air tanks.

The venue serves as a conservation and education facility and includes such attractions as a predator tank and bird aviary.

Mastic Reserve and Trail

Walking the Mastic Trail is a must-do for nature lovers and history buffs. The 2.3-mile excursion into the heart of an ancient forest is as much about the history of Grand Cayman as it is about the extraordinary plant life and creatures that inhabit it. A guidebook is available for $4 at the National Trust for the Cayman Islands Visitor Centre in Dart Family Park in South Sound. The trail is located just off Frank Sound Road in North Side.

Cayman Parrot Sanctuary

This new attraction in East End is something to squawk about. Ron and Lana Hargrave spent two years creating this wildlife park that is a refuge for Cayman’s national bird.

The sanctuary has released several rehabilitated Cayman parrots into the wild, while some will remain in-residence as not all are fit for release.

Parrots Stumpy and Shorty are examples of the latter. Stumpy had five of his toes bitten off by other parrots because he’d been kept in an overcrowded cage. Shorty had no tailfeathers after being kept in a small cage more suited to a budgerigar for 15 years.

The sanctuary is home to a variety of other creatures, including an agouti, hermit crabs, guinea pigs, non-poisonous racer snakes, iguanas and doves. There are several walking trails, a zipline, and children’s play area.

The Hargraves created the sanctuary so that abandoned or injured animals could be rehabilitated, while showing children how to respect other living creatures. It’s meant to be fun, educational and – most importantly – local.

The Cayman Parrot Sanctuary is located just before Tukka restaurant when heading east.

National treasures

As restrictions lift, keep in mind two other national treasures – the Cayman Islands National Museum and the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands.

The National Gallery, located off the Esterly Tibbetts Highway, is home to a permanent national art collection and changing exhibits. It is currently featuring an online exhibition, Art Under Lockdown, which continues until 31 August. It is operating on a timed-entry system to ensure health and safety.

The downtown National Museum offers a glimpse into the people, culture and history of the islands. Once serving as a jail house, it now houses a diverse array of artefacts and exhibits offering a living connection to Cayman’s past.

More info

Most attractions have unique gift shops featuring keepsake items, clothing, crafts and souvenirs. It’s another opportunity to shop local and support the economy.

Before heading out, check out the attraction’s website or Facebook page for opening hours and entrance fees. Most have information on COVID protocols. Masks may be required at some of the indoor venues, and numbers may be limited.