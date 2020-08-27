Cayman’s cottage industries

Artisans create a range of one-of-a-kind products which will entice consumers to shop local.

Whether it’s soaps, fashion goods, jewellery or edibles, Cayman produces a plethora of unique, locally made products through its cottage industries and micro businesses.

“The cottage industry is the spawning ground for entrepreneurs and hobbyists and it’s a great way to earn extra income,” said Wil Pineau, chief executive officer of the Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce. “There are many stories of individuals who create a unique product in their home, which gains popularity among consumers and grows into a successful small business.“

Here are some examples:

Tea Time in Cayman

Kadi Pentney and Kelli Dawson share a love of loose leaf tea, starting Tea Time in Cayman while both working full-time jobs at PwC.

Due to their hard work and dedication, what started as a side business has now expanded to a much-loved local company selling 34 different types of tea at 16 retailers on-island. Their website also offers a range of tea accessories, and rental options for personal tea parties.

w: teatimeincayman.ky

i: @teatimeincayman

f: Tea Time in Cayman

t: 916-8664

Cayman Scents

Angela Wood creates artisan soap, organic lotions, sugar scrubs, body sprays, mosquito repellent, and deodorant as well as candles and room diffusers.

She formulates her products with organic and earth-friendly ingredients, handcrafting them in her studio, and incorporating coconut oil and Cayman honey into many of her soaps and products. Angela’s boutique at 472 West Bay Road also sells jewellery and artwork.

w: caymanscents.com

i: @caymanscents

f: Cayman Scents

t: 324-0200

Mariner Surf Co.

Jonathan Crossan and Mica Koll’s company Mariner Surf Co. designs feature pictures and paintings from local artists. These include the Cayman flag, Cayman parrots, blue iguanas, waves, jellyfish, Caymanians playing dominoes, and an image of South Sound beach. A portion of sales goes towards local environmental projects.

Hats can be purchased at the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort, Waterman and Blue Wave surf shops, Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa, Divers Supply and GOODNESS in George Town.

i: @marinersurfco

f: MarinerSurfCo

t: 525-9777

Bre Carle Studio

Breann Marie Carle has a passion for all things creative and loves macramé both for its simplicity and its ability to liven up a space. She started Bre Carle Studio in order to share her creations with others.

She now creates a huge range of macramé items, including beautiful plant hangers, wine markers, dream catchers and other wall hangings, earrings, clutches and more. A selection of her products at GOODNESS and Eat Breathe Be Well.

i: @brecarlestudio

f: Bre Carle Studio

e: [email protected]

Reagan’s Honey

Jamaal and Chandra Solomon run a small tropical apiary in Savannah from where they produce Reagan’s Honey – named after their daughter.

The unique and delicious honey is a 100% natural Cayman wildflower honey produced from bees foraging on native flora including fruit, logwood, palm and mangrove blossoms.

Jars can be found at Kirk Market, GOODNESS gift shop and The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa.

w: reaganshoney.com

i: @reagans_honey

f: Reagan’s Honey

Aglow

Jewellery lovers will adore the selection they can find at Aglow, which Erika Mazzei started in June 2017. She hand-makes earrings, bracelets and necklaces using wood, natural stone, crystal and glass beads. Her work includes beautiful mala necklaces which are traditionally used in meditation practice. Visit her website to purchase or find select designs at GOODNESS.

Erika is also a Reiki practitioner and oracle card reader, offering a range of guidance readings.

w: aglowcayman.com

i: @aglowcayman

f: Aglow Cayman

Cayman Sea Salt

Cayman Sea Salt sells Cayman Sea Salt, Cayman Sea Salt BBQ Rub, Cayman Sea Salt Herb Mix, and Cayman Sea Salt BBQ Almonds.

The company solar-evaporates the sea salt, hand-harvests and only produces in small batches, allowing control of the purity and quality of the product.

Find their products in all grocery stores and various gift shops around the island. Check their web page for a full retailer list.

w: caymanseasalt.com

i: @caymansalt

f: Cayman Sea Salt

t: 943-7258

3 Girls & a Kiln

Aimee Randolph, Claire Rohleder and Deborah Kern are three creative souls from different artistic backgrounds.

They sell gorgeous ceramic pieces of all types, plus offer regular classes in disciplines such as glazing and crafts. They also host birthday parties, bachelorette celebrations and corporate team building events.

You can find their creations island-wide in stores such as Pure Art, The National Trust Nature Shop, The Spa at Seafire, Kirk Market and online through their Etsy store.

w: 3girlsandakiln.com

I: @3girlsandakiln

f: 3 Girls and a Kiln

t: 640-9990